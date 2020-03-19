Unifi offers free access to all channels to encourage Malaysians to stay home

Unifi is also increasing data allowance for mobile users. — Picture via Unsplash

PETALING JAYA, March 19 — Unifi announced it is offering free access to all its channels in a bid to encourage Malaysians to stay home.

In a press statement, the internet company said the incentive was rolled out for customers following the Movement Control Order which began yesterday.

Unifi’s free access includes premium channels and linked unifi playTV accounts that are accessible for up to five users to view various channels simultaneously as families are spending more time at home.

“The move to open up all of our channels and premium content is designed as an incentive for people to stay at home,” TM chief commercial officer Anand Vijayan said.

“We will also address other pain points experienced by customers during this period.”

He added that this includes the need for more data and technical support concerns.

“We hope by encouraging more people to stay at home, we can help flatten the curve,” Anand said.

For mobile users who don’t have the same unlimited data as home internet users, Unifi said it will allow greater flexibility for mobile data plans.

“A lot of mobile-only users are students or renters, most of whom did not need a dedicated home internet plan.

“Now, with more people spending time at home with family, there is naturally an increased need for data,” Anand said.

He explained this is to accommodate work-from-home arrangements or even attend lectures remotely and greater entertainment options.

“This change of lifestyle and increased demand for data is very sudden and we would like to alleviate their connectivity concerns without having them rush to make new or higher commitments,” he said.

Unifi will be extending a 999GB free LTE hotspot pass, a boost from their existing 10GB LTE hotspot pass for existing mobile postpaid unlimited customers to enable mobile internet sharing with several devices.

Customers will receive the free 999GB LTE hotspot pass within the next two days by checking their account via selfcare at unifi portal or on their myunifi app.

A seven-day unlimited data pass will be provided to #BEBAS prepaid customers so they don’t have to worry about constantly topping-up data, redeemable through the #BEBAS app.

Unifi is hoping the data allowance increase will make the shutdown more bearable for mobile users.

Customers who need technical assistance during the limited movement period are encouraged to use Unifi’s digital customer service channels to limit social contact.

Unifi also said it will continue monitoring developments and adapt its services to meet customers’ needs.

Visit unifi.com.my for more details.