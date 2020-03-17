Infographics generator makes you wash your hands to your favourite tune (VIDEO)

US singer Brandon Flowers of The Killers performing at the Benicassim International Music Festival (FIB) in Benicassim July 20, 2018. Want to wash your hands to music by The Killers? — AFP pic

LONDON, March 17 — Seventeen-year-old designer William Gibson recently created the website Wash Your Lyrics, which allows users to funk up the hand-washing guidelines of Britain's National Health Service (NHS).

As measures to slow the spread of coronavirus intensify globally, public-health officials across the world are urging people to follow the hand hygiene recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Hand hygiene is the most important measure to avoid the transmission of harmful germs and prevent health care-associated infections,” WHO explains in a brochure dedicated to hand-washing, whose entire process should last between 20 and 30 seconds.

While the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you take the time to sing Happy Birthday twice as you wash your hands, Wash Your Lyrics aims to add more variety to your hand-washing musical repertoire.

“It just felt so sad singing Happy Birthday to myself every time I washed my hands,” Gibson recently told the BBC, adding that “[he]had a feeling it would be popular — but didn't think it would go quite this big.”

Wash Your Lyrics allows users to type in the song title and artist of their choice to create a personified hand-washing infographics, which includes the 13 recommended steps with the lyrics to match.

Covid 19, sashay away! Hennies, it's important to wash your hands and the first verse of my song Love Yourself is the perfect amount of time to rid yourself of those nasty germs. 😷 So practice self care and love yourself at the same time! #washyourlyrics pic.twitter.com/SieGj5aS3L — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) March 11, 2020

Since the launch of the website, numerous artists and companies have shared their own instructional graphics across social media, with Billy Ray Cyrus advising his fans to wash their hands to the lyrics of his chart-topping collaboration with Lil Nas X, Old Town Road.

“Covid 19, sashay away! Hennies, it's important to wash your hands and the first verse of my song 'Love Yourself' is the perfect amount of time to rid yourself of those nasty germs. So practice self care and love yourself at the same time!” Billy Porter wrote on Twitter, while referring to his 2019 club banger, Love Yourself. — AFP-Relaxnews