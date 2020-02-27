Grateful Malaysian man treats TTDI firemen to generous KFC and Pizza Hut meal for saving his life

TTDI fire and rescue personnel treated to KFC and Pizza Hut as a thank you gesture from a cycling accident victim they previously rescued. — Picture from Facebook/Balai Bomba Dan Penyelamat Taman Tun Dr Ismail Kuala Lumpur

PETALING JAYA, Feb 27 — Cyclist Kenny Tan will never forget the dedicated first responders who came to his aid when he broke his leg six months ago during a cycling accident.

To thank the team at the Taman Tun Dr Ismail Fire and Rescue Station, Tan popped by the fire station yesterday with a fast-food feast in tow.

A Facebook post by the TTDI Fire and Rescue Station included several snapshots of Tan’s visit and one photograph shows the cyclist laying out pizzas in the foyer of the fire station.

The happy firemen were seen gathering around the table and enjoying the spread which consisted of KFC, Pizza Hut and carbonated drinks.

Tan can also be seen chatting with the firefighters and took a group shot before he left.

“Today we feel immensely touched with the presence of Kenny Tan, a person we once rescued when he had an accident (broken leg) while cycling on August 30, 2019.

“He brought so much food as a gesture of thanks and gratitude,” the post read.

Kenny Tan broke his leg on August 30 last year following a biking accident. — Picture from Facebook/Balai Bomba Dan Penyelamat Taman Tun Dr Ismail Kuala Lumpur

There was also an image of the firemen accompanying Tan after he was placed on the stretcher during the mishap.

“We feel happy because the victim we saved is now healed.

“Thank you too for remembering us and your rescuers — always ready all the time,” added the post.

The post has received 3,200 reactions on Facebook since its posting yesterday and has received hundreds of shares and comments.

Tan lays out pizzas for the first responders who came to his aid. — Picture from Facebook/Balai Bomba Dan Penyelamat Taman Tun Dr Ismail Kuala Lumpur

“This is the right Malaysia. Respecting and caring about others around you,” commented Mohd Fadli Mohd Shariff.

“Gratitude for a job well done. Thank you TTDI Fire and Rescue,” said Facebook user Edmund Kangoo.

“To the guy who treated the firemen, thanks for sharing your blessings with the firemen, you are the best — the most important thing is you’ve fully recovered,” added Zoro Zara.