English woman drops 50kg after a change in diet, hitting the gym ― goes on to win Miss Great Britain

From a bulky 108kg to 56kg, Jen Atkin went on to win the Miss Great Britain 2020. ― Picture via Instagram/ jenatkinuk

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 ― A 26-year-old changed her diet,changed her diet and said “goodbye” to a sedentary lifestyle after being dumped by her ex-fiance.

Jen Atkin, an aviation administrator from Ulceby, England dropped over 52kg in weight, went on to win Miss Scunthorpe then Miss England 2018 runner-up before coming back from a pageant hiatus to get married to be crowned Miss Great Britain 2020.

Eating better now, Atkin told Bored Panda that she didn’t follow a set diet.

“I eat so much better, I don’t follow a diet but I think about what I eat so much more. I still enjoy meals out but don’t binge like I used to!"

Dumped by her ex-fiance, Jen Atkin dropped her weight and went on to win beauty pageants including Miss Great Britain 2020. ― Picture via Instagram/ jenatkinuk

"I go to the gym five times a week now and I love it, it’s become a staple part of my life and has helped me in so many ways.”

It took her two years to drop her weight from around 108kg to 56kg.

This year’s Miss Great Britain which supported the organisation Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish which raises awareness about Duchenne muscular dystrophy), raised more than RM228,000 for the worthwhile causes.

If you want to follow Atkin's footsteps but find yourselves without energy or motivation, she said it’s all about consistency and small steps.

“My biggest advice would be to take every day as it comes.

Imagine where you could be in three months time and just keep chipping away! Consistency is key and it’s a lifestyle change!”