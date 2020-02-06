Selena Gomez is launching a beauty line in 2020

Cast member Selena Gomez attends the news conference for The Dead Don't Die at Cannes May 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 — Selena Gomez has been secretly working on a beauty line, and it launches this summer.

The singer and actress has announced the imminent debut of her newest brand, ‘Rare Beauty,’ which will roll out in Sephora stores across the US in Summer 2020.

Taking to Instagram to impart the good news to her 167 million followers, Gomez revealed that she has been working on the project for two years. Although the star has yet to comment officially on the products she will be releasing, a behind-the-scenes video shot at Rare Beauty shows her playing around with foundation and lip colours.

“I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand,” Gomez narrates in the clip. “I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our uniqueness.”

The newly-instated Rare Beauty Instagram account sheds light on the brand’s philosophy, explaining: “Our mission is to shape conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health. We want to help people get more access to support and services, and help people feel more authentically connected to one another and less alone in the world.”

Gomez is the latest in a long line of female celebrities to put their stamp on the beauty business. In 2019 alone, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Victoria Beckham and Millie Bobby Brown all launched their own skincare or cosmetics brands, while Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Rihanna have been building their own brands for years. — AFP-Relaxnews