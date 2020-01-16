David Beckham introduces his new eyewear collection

Football celebrity David Beckham shows his eyewear. — Instagram/@davidbeckham image via AFP

LONDON, Jan 16 — David Beckham has unveiled the details of his brand-new eyewear collection.

The football legend and fashion icon has taken to Instagram to offer his 60.2 million followers a glimpse at his debut “DB Eyewear by David Beckham” range, following its official launch in Milan this week.

The collection, which Beckham has brought to life with the help of the eyewear company Safilo Group, spans opticals and sunglasses with clean, modern silhouettes and a focus on “timeless” frame styles. The glasses are all fabricated in Italy.

“I'm so proud to share my first ever eyewear collection today,” the athlete wrote on Instagram, sharing images of himself sporting two of his new designs.

Beckham's 10-year partnership with Safilo Group was first announced last year, with the star saying at the time: “I wear sunglasses all the time and this is a category that I love. So, it's important to me to work with a partner who cares as much about the design and craftsmanship of the product as I do.”

Beckham, who is also a partner in the British heritage fashion brand Kent & Curwen and the ambassadorial president of the British Fashion Council (BFC), isn't the only star to get into the eyewear game recently — November saw the celebrity duo Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez team up with Quay Australia on a series of sunglasses and frames, while Sarah Jessica Parker's fashion label SJP also collaborated with Sunglasses Hut on a collection that launched last year. — AFP-Relaxnews