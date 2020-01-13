Still not done with CNY shopping? Shopee’s ‘Huat’ Collection has it all at prosperous prices

There’ll be no need to squeeze your way through the crowd when you use Shopee to do all your CNY shopping. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Jan 13 — The red lanterns are up and ang pow packets are at the ready as Chinese New Year approaches.

Less than two weeks are left until the reunions and celebrations begin, which means that there isn’t much time left to go out and get everything that you need for this CNY

With little to no time left, and malls packed with last-minute shoppers and ensuing traffic, some of you may be feeling a bit uneasy as to how you’re going to get all your shopping done on time.

The solution, isn’t it? Shop online.

You’d be saving tonnes of time and be able to save a fair bit of cash as well with Shopee Malaysia welcoming the start of the new decade with its CNY Sale.

Just scroll through it on your phone via the Shopee app and get some great deals! — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

From now until January 28, Malaysians customers can browse through an array of new CNY-themed products and offerings, and even stand the chance to snap up exclusive offline deals as well.

Shopee shares even more “ong” with its customers with free shipping for purchases as low as RM18 and new in-app games, like Shopee Ang Pow, Shopee Fortune Sticks and Lucky Lai, that help users win vouchers and earn valuable Shopee coins too.

This Chinese New Year, Shopee is set to give back to its users with sales and promotions aplenty. — Picture courtesy of Shopee Malaysia

Keeping with the spirit of prosperity, Shopee has introduced a number of eye-catching deals and promotions, like the Daily Prosperity deals and CNY Huat Collection, to help its customers be more successful with their spending this CNY.

Shopee is also providing all Malay Mail readers with an exclusive promotion deal as well, when they use the Shopee app, for both new and existing users.

All new users can get RM8.80 off, with a minimum spend of RM40, when they use the “MAIL8” promo code when purchasing items on the app up until January 31.

Malay Mail readers are in for a treat as well, as Shopee has included a special promo for readers. — Picture courtesy of Shopee Malaysia

Existing users, on the other hand, can enjoy RM10 off their purchases with a minimum spend of RM100 when they use the “MAIL10” promo code, which is valid until January 19.

Both these deals are only valid for use if items are purchased at preferred sellers and Shopee mall shops only, and only using the Shopee App Checkout.

The Daily RM8 Prosperity deals meanwhile are also sure to be a hit amongst those looking for the “essentials” this Lunar New Year as customers can engage in thrifty shopping techniques when they purchase items.

With a number of different sales, deals and promotions available, shopping for your CNY needs became much more worthwhile on Shopee. — Picture courtesy of Shopee Malaysia

Whether you need a Khind stand fan to battle the heat during those family reunions, want to impress your in-laws with a CNY hamper or gift your mom a new Tefal Cookware set, customers are set to enjoy great savings when they spend RM8 on these items and many more.

Shopee’s CNY Huat Collection is also the perfect place to peruse through all CNY-related items, like the nutritional Bird’s Nest from Eu Yan Sang, pineapple flowers for prayers, Carlsberg beer and even bakkwa.

It definitely beats going down to your local mall or store, getting stuck in the crowds.

Plus, items in the CNY Huat Collection have discounts of up to 88 per cent — "Huat" a way to not only get what you need but also save some money at the same time.

If that wasn’t enough to tickle your fancy, on January 13 Shopee is set to launch its Huat Ah! Huat Ah! Sale where it will be offering ten sessions of “Shocking Sales,” 88 per cent cashback and even the chance to win a 10-gramme gold bar worth RM2,250 for only RM1.

Discounts and promotions galore on Shopee this CNY! — Picture courtesy of Shopee Malaysia

As part of its Huat Ah Deals, customers can experience great savings opportunities on quality items like the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum cleaner, Coach Women’s Rose Gold watch, Xiaomi Redmi 8 smartphone, Samsung 50-inch Smart 4K UHD TV and many more.

During the sale, Shopee will also be initiating its RM0.18 Deals where customers can purchase items like sports earphones, travel bags, lipstick, charging cables and T-shirts for only RM0.18.

From now until January 17, customers can also tune in to Shopee Live at 12.30pm on weekdays to listen in on Feng Shui Master Jane Hor’s prediction for 2020 and even ask her questions about their own prospects for the upcoming year.

And that’s just what they have online, as Shopee has also included premium offline deals from over 63 F&B outlets, like Michelin-starred Hawker Chan and Tony Roma’s, and 47 different ranges of services for its customers via the “Reloads, Vouchers and Bills” feature on the app.

So, what better way is there to ring in the Lunar New Year than to start it by making great savings when you shop?

For more information on how to enjoy Shopee’s Chinese New Year sale, surf over to Shopee now!