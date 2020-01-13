Boba lovers can now slather their bodies in milk tea lotion from Thailand

Bubble tea enthusiasts can now incorporate the drink into their skincare routines. — Picture from Unsplash and Lazada/Mistine

PETALING JAYA, Jan 13 — If you’ve ever wanted to smell like your favourite boba beverage, look no further than Thai beauty brand Mistine’s milk tea body lotion.

Infused with real black tea and milk, the product is packaged in a cute tube that resembles a cup of the popular brown sugar milk tea beverage.

It currently retails for 99 baht (RM13) on Lazada’s Thai website.

According to HuffPost, black tea can be a beneficial ingredient when applied directly to the skin thanks to its anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties.

Milk is also well-known for being an effective thirst-quencher for parched and dry skin.

Mistine’s post on their milk tea lotion has garnered more than 8,000 reactions and 1,000 comments so far from Facebook users who couldn’t help but marvel at how far the obsession with bubble tea has come.

“How did the pearl boba trend even reach this point?” wrote Ja Mali Ja Mali.

Meanwhile, other users cracked jokes about the lotion's sweet scent possibly attracting unwanted pests.

“Will ants come out (if I wear this)?” said Nuttaporn Khamsook.

Bubble tea enjoys widespread popularity amongst sweet tooths in Thailand and the drink is even used as a food offering at some Buddhist temples.