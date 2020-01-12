Food and board at London’s daring new cheese-themed hotel

The Cafe Rouge restaurant chain is opening a pop-up cheese-themed hotel in London. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 12 — Calling all mature cheese fans who like their dairy ripe and runny, what would you say to a night in a hotel entirely devoted to your favorite food? A French bistro-inspired restaurant chain is opening the world’s first and quite possibly last cheese-themed hotel from January 29 to February 7 in Camden, London.

In a munster communications initiative that will have cheese fans reaching for their crackers, the Café Rouge restaurant chain has announced the opening of its specially constructed “Cheese Suite.”

To pay homage to its fromage-filled menus, the French-bistro inspired chain has gone to grate lengths to set up a pop-up hotel with a wall-to-wall cheese theme. Everything from the bed-linen to the furniture, wallpaper and “giant cheese installations” will be dairyingly designed to remind guests of all things cheesy. Even the bathroom offers a choice between brie and cheddar-scented soaps.

When it comes time for a snack, guests have the option of playing a cheese board game or calling a cheese hotline delivery service which offers a wide choice of pungent delicacies.

In the unusual project, guests lucky enough to be selected will only be allowed to spend one night in the “Cheese Suite” which will be free of charge. However, those who would like to be generous are also encouraged to make a donation to the Café Rouge’s favorite charity, The Prince’s Trust. — AFP-Relaxnews