Official Harry Potter store to open in New York this summer

New York will be the location of the world's largest store devoted to Harry Potter. ― Picture courtesy of Harry Potter New York via AFP

NEW YORK, Jan 11 ― Starting this summer, tours of New York will include a new stop for Harry Potter fans following the opening of a vast new store with three floors packed with undreamed-of merchandise to fan the flames of passion for the schoolboy wizard.

At a time when up to 6,000 people a day are flocking to its “Making of Harry Potter” tour in London, which gives visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the films of the saga, Warner Bros has announced the opening of a massive official store dedicated to the JK Rowling character.

Three floors extending over close to 2,000 square metres next to New York's famous Flatiron Building will be stocked to the rafters with costumes, magic wands and spell books that bring to life the Harry Potter stories. Warner Bros has promised that the store will offer the biggest collection of Harry Potter merchandise ever to go on sale anywhere in the world plus special interactive experiences for devotees of the fantasy films.

Speaking of an official store, between now and the summer, Harry Potter fans will still have a number of options in their bid to obtain keepsakes of their favourite magical orphan. First and foremost there is the online store, then there is the merchandise available at theme parks The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando, Florida, and Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Harry Potter Studios in London, but perhaps best of all, the British capital is also home to the The Harry Potter Shop Platform 9 ¾, which is quite logically located in King's Cross, the station where the legendary Hogwarts Express trains have their point of departure. ― AFP-Relaxnews