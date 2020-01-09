Budding Malaysian dancer wins iPhone 11 in OnOn contest thanks to the power of social media

Tan is a dancer-in-the-making and is excited to film choreography videos using her new prize. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Jan 9 — Young Jolyn Tan is now the proud owner of a shiny new iPhone 11 thanks to the power of social media.

The 16-year-old initially took part in business networking app OnOn’s social media contest on a whim and was surprised when her Instagram post pulled in more than 2,800 likes within two days.

“After I made the post, I called up my friends and asked them to help me like and share the photo.

“But I did not expect to win at all and I’m very surprised,” she told Malay Mail.

The winning post features Tan showing off a stylish OOTD (outfit of the day) along with a caption encouraging her followers to download the OnOn app.

A screenshot of Tan’s winning post, which had the most likes amongst participants in OnOn’s contest when the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2020. — Picture courtesy of OnOn

The contest kicked off on December 27 last year in conjunction with the recent TeaFest exhibition and participants’ likes were tallied at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day.

Tan, who is passionate about dance and K-pop, said she’s excited to film more videos of herself practicing her choreography using her new smartphone.

She also hopes to cultivate a bigger following on Instagram and become an online influencer in the future.

“I want to create content about dance and I’ve posted a few videos on my page already,” she shared.

OnOn co-founder Chow Kim San and Malay Mail editor-in-chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan presented the lucky teenager with her prize at Ancom Berhad’s office today.

OnOn co-founder Chow Kim San (left) and Malay Mail editor-in-chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan presenting Tan with the iPhone 11. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

OnOn aims to remove the hassle of physical business cards by encouraging professionals to go green and exchange digital name cards on their app instead.

It also offers an interactive platform for businesses, service owners, and entrepreneurs where users can upload images and videos of their products and receive feedback.

Live updates on current stock exchange news and stories from Malay Mail are also spotlighted in OnOn’s newsfeed.

It was launched in October last year by airline tycoon Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, who expressed an interest in becoming the company’s adviser after noting that an efficient and eco-friendly alternative was needed for physical paper business cards.