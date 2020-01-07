Motorcyclist miraculously survives Kepong accident and starts doing silat moves (VIDEO)

Some Twitter users theorised that the motorcyclist was trying to distract himself from the physical pain of the accident by doing silat moves. — Screengrabs from Twitter/My_CrimeWatch

PETALING JAYA, Jan 7 — A motorcyclist appeared miraculously unhurt after a silver Perodua Alza crashed into him and his motorcycle.

But it wasn’t just the man’s brush with death that captured the attention of social media users.

And of course, the dashcam recording of the crash made its rounds online recently.

In a bizarre turn of events, the motorcyclist quickly gets up after being knocked down and starts doing martial arts poses on the road.

The fact that his bike was badly damaged doesn’t appear to faze him as he continues imitating what appears to be silat moves in the middle of a busy road junction.

Lepas kena langgar sempat lagi bersilat. 😂 pic.twitter.com/7jPscP7Uus — MyWatch (@My_CrimeWatch) January 6, 2020

Other bike riders eventually stop to check on him while the driver of the Perodua Alza slowly backs up and drives off.

The accident is believed to have occurred at 4pm on January 6 in Kepong.

Many Twitter users were tickled by the man’s strange behaviour and some theorised that he was trying to distract himself from the physical pain of the accident.

Others pointed out that the crash was caused by the motorcyclist running a red light.

“So he ignored the red light. What was his motive for doing silat? And why didn’t the driver of the car alight to check on his vehicle? I have so many questions!” wrote @ztysmsri.

“He is trying to fight the pain of his fall so that’s why he’s doing silat,” said @yenxjeffrey.



