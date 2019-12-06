‘Crystal Clear’ is the new Baccarat collection by Virgil Abloh

‘Crystal Clear’ by Baccarat and Virgil Abloh. — Picture courtesy of Baccarat/Virgil Abloh via AFP

NEW YORK, Dec 6 — On the occasion of Miami Art Basel, the venerable crystal manufacturer Baccarat has called on the services of much-sought after designer Virgil Abloh for a limited edition home collection.

Presented as a mix of modernity, tradition, elegance and industrial codes, the “Crystal Clear” collection comprises chandeliers, table vessels, and drinking glasses. The pieces, which are numbered and made to order, were inspired by Abloh’s touring exhibition “Figures of Speech”.

“Working with Virgil was an amazing experience for our artisans at Baccarat. Right from our first meeting, Virgil had the idea of ‘Crystal Clear’ in mind, and could imagine how these geometric shapes would elegantly dance together, whether suspended from a ceiling or sitting on a table,” said Baccarat Global CEO Daniela Riccardi.

“Crystal Clear” can be seen throughout the month of December at the Baccarat Boutique BBar and Lounge in Miami’s Design District. — AFP-Relaxnews