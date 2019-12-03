Scoot begins first direct flight to Kota Kinabalu

Scoot commenced its first direct flight from Singapore to Kota Kinabalu today. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 3 — Scoot, Singapore’s low-cost airline, commenced its first direct flight from Singapore to Kota Kinabalu today, making the Sabah capital its eighth destination in Malaysia after Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh, Kota Bharu, Kuantan, Kuching, Langkawi and Penang.

Scoot chief commercial officer Calvin Chan said some 178 passengers from Singapore flew into Kota Kinabalu on the inaugural flight which arrived at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) at about 11.40am.

He said the airline was delighted to add daily Kota Kinabalu services to its growing network in Malaysia, connecting travellers from Sabah to Singapore and onwards to over 60 destinations worldwide.

“We hope this route will also boost local tourism as Sabah has much to offer, from its beautiful islands to the majestic Mount Kinabalu,” he said at a media briefing here, today.

KKIA has recorded a 23 per cent increase in passenger movement for the Kota Kinabalu-Singapore route from January to October 2019 compared to the same period last year.

Scoot currently operates seven direct weekly flights between Singapore and Kota Kinabalu. — Bernama