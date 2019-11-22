Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Life

Canadian McD worker confesses to adding extra nugget to hungry customers’ orders for two years

Friday, 22 Nov 2019 02:08 PM MYT

BY TAN MEI ZI

A Canadian former employee of McDonald's has been branded the Robin Hood of McNuggets. — AFP pic
A Canadian former employee of McDonald's has been branded the Robin Hood of McNuggets. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Nov 22 — If you’ve ever been lucky enough to find an extra chicken nugget in your McDonald’s order, you have the likes of Cody Bondarchuk to thank.

The generous soul from Alberta, Canada recently admitted on Twitter to adding one more nugget to each 10-piece order that he fulfilled during the two and a half years he spent with the fast-food giant.

His post quickly blew up on social media and has gotten nearly 90,000 retweets and over 900,000 likes.

 

Bondarchuk has now earned the title of being the Robin Hood of McNuggets thanks to his actions.

“You are an everyday hero. It’s these little things that can give people a lift!” wrote @meghanomical.

“An angel walks amongst us,” said @BrooklynOffley.

Bondarchuk also joked that according to his calculations, he owes Ronald McDonald nearly CAD$1,600 (RM5,020) for all the extra food he slipped to customers during his stint.

 

His tweet inspired other former workers of the franchise into confessing having given out similar freebies to customers, including upsizing smoothies and French fry portions.

 

 

 

Despite the overwhelmingly positive reaction, Bondarchuk’s tweet did not escape criticism from those who accused him of stealing from his former employer.

“This is the reason why you struggle to get a pay raise. You kept stealing,” wrote @hungryonabike.

Another user also cautioned others from sugarcoating the ex-fast food worker’s actions as “noble.”

 

Bondarchuk later hit back at one of the tweets by claiming he was promoted twice during his time at McDonald’s.

 

In Life