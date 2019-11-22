Canadian McD worker confesses to adding extra nugget to hungry customers’ orders for two years

A Canadian former employee of McDonald's has been branded the Robin Hood of McNuggets. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Nov 22 — If you’ve ever been lucky enough to find an extra chicken nugget in your McDonald’s order, you have the likes of Cody Bondarchuk to thank.

The generous soul from Alberta, Canada recently admitted on Twitter to adding one more nugget to each 10-piece order that he fulfilled during the two and a half years he spent with the fast-food giant.

His post quickly blew up on social media and has gotten nearly 90,000 retweets and over 900,000 likes.

I worked at McDonald’s for two and a half years and I put 11 nuggets in almost every 10-piece I made — Cody Bondarchuk (@codybondarchuk) November 16, 2019

Bondarchuk has now earned the title of being the Robin Hood of McNuggets thanks to his actions.

“You are an everyday hero. It’s these little things that can give people a lift!” wrote @meghanomical.

“An angel walks amongst us,” said @BrooklynOffley.

Bondarchuk also joked that according to his calculations, he owes Ronald McDonald nearly CAD$1,600 (RM5,020) for all the extra food he slipped to customers during his stint.

I hope so because I calculated it and I would owe Ronald about $1,600 — Cody Bondarchuk (@codybondarchuk) November 16, 2019

His tweet inspired other former workers of the franchise into confessing having given out similar freebies to customers, including upsizing smoothies and French fry portions.

I did a similar! McDonald’s milkshakes were sposed to weigh exactly 10 3/4 oz. I made some of them 11-12 oz because I’m that kinda girl — Sexist Residue Woman (@noreallyhowcome) November 16, 2019

i worked at mcdonalds for only 1 year but with every uber order id put in extra nuggets/ a sundae/ upsize their fries and write a note on a napkin :•) its what got me thru serving shitty customers — NO🎄H ☃️ 🇳🇿🇸🇬🇵🇭 (@puntangclan_) November 16, 2019

Despite the overwhelmingly positive reaction, Bondarchuk’s tweet did not escape criticism from those who accused him of stealing from his former employer.

“This is the reason why you struggle to get a pay raise. You kept stealing,” wrote @hungryonabike.

Another user also cautioned others from sugarcoating the ex-fast food worker’s actions as “noble.”

I don’t understand this tweet.

Why it has so many likes.

At first blush it reads as if @codybondarchuk was noble. But in fact he stole from his employer- and is proud of that. It was premeditated and persistent.



We can do good by not stealing.

Or where does it end. https://t.co/hcB0hpPxgu — Manny_Ottawa (@manny_ottawa) November 16, 2019

Bondarchuk later hit back at one of the tweets by claiming he was promoted twice during his time at McDonald’s.