Malaysian schoolteacher who went viral for making ‘khat’ name tags to fund cancer treatments dies

Mohd Izzuddin Zainal passed away last night due to pneumonia. — Picture via Facebook

PETALING JAYA, Nov 15 — After going viral for his touching story about making khat name tags to pay for his cancer treatments, ‘Cikgu Izzuddin’ sadly passed away last night at 8.05pm.

Izzuddin whose real name is Mohd Izzuddin Zainal was battling fourth stage lymphoma, died at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre (PPUKM) due to pneumonia.

Izzuddin’s wife Suzana Muhamad Tab told Harian Metro her husband was working on a few orders yesterday even though he had breathing difficulties.

“His oxygen levels kept decreasing and all other readings began dropping.

“Before he passed away, the doctor kept trying CPR,” she said in tears.

Suzana also apologised to those who have paid for their name tags to be made, saying she will refund their money.

“Those who have gotten their name tags, those are the memories that are left behind,” she added.

The father of two sold handmade ‘khat’ nametags to make ends meet while battling cancer. — Picture via Facebook

Izzuddin leaves behind two sons, Sulaiman, five and Isa, three.

His remains were brought to Masjid Al-Khadiah and was buried at the Pantai Dalam Islam cemetery this morning.

Earlier this month, Izzuddin’s battle against cancer captured the imagination of Malaysians after a friend took to Facebook to share his story.

The schoolteacher was diagnosed with cancer in September last year and had to quit his job after he became fully dependent on an oxygen machine.

To pay for his oxygen tank and living expenses, Izzuddin started taking orders for name tags that feature the Jawi calligraphy khat.

The sole breadwinner of the family would often make the name tags on his hospital bed.

Affectionately known as Din to close friends, Izzuddin was one of the victims of the Rapid KL bus incident that took place last year in Ampang when a rogue driver rammed into vehicles, injuring four and damaging seven cars.

The family lost their car due to the incident.