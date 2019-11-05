Guerlain revamps ‘Santal Royal’ with an extravagant Bee Bottle for its 5th anniversary

Artist Tarek Benaoum has created an exceptional version of Guerlain’s famous Bee Bottle to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the brand’s ‘Santal Royal.’ perfume. ― Picture courtesy of Guerlain

PARIS, Nov 5 ― The leading light of Guerlain’s Absolus d’Orient collection, “Santal Royal, is to celebrate its fifth anniversary with a sumptuous bottle by artist Tarek Benaoum. The new flask will be sold in an ultra limited edition of which only 22 numbered copies will be made.

A one-time graffiti artist who has developed a passion for writing, Benaoum presents works that mix symbols and calligraphy inspired by the Orient with contemporary urban touches. These eclectic influences are expressed in a highly personal calligraphy that intermingles symbols and signs to create a harmonious whole, which combines tradition and modernity with a heady dash of mystery.

To mark the fifth anniversary of its oriental woody fragrance “Santal Royal”, Guerlain has called on the talents and skills of the young artist to create a new version of its signature Bee Bottle. Rising to the occasion, Benaoum has come up with an unprecedentedly ornate version of the legendary container, which is entirely hand-painted, and thus essentially unique.

For each piece, Benaoum has adorned a spray-painted cobalt blue background with a hand-painted mix of arabesque and calligraphic designs in gold. As a final touch, the neck of each bottle has been decorated with a blue and gold cord by the French perfumer’s legendary “Dames de table” who apply the elaborate details to the house’s bottles.

Offered in a limited edition of only 22 numbered bottles, one litre of the latest “Santal Royal” retails for €10,000 (RM46,177). ― AFP-Relaxnews