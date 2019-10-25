McDonald’s Malaysia opens latest store in Kuala Pilah, eyes 160 more outlets nationwide by 2025

Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (right) and McDonald’s Malaysia managing director and local operating partner Azmir Jaafar officiate the grand opening of the Drive-Thru restaurant in Kuala Pilah. — Picture courtesy of McDonald�

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — McDonald’s Malaysia made its first foray into the district of Kuala Pilah in Neeri Sembilan as part of the company’s expansion plan in the country.

The quick-service restaurant chain announced that it plans to open another 190 restaurants nationwide by 2025, increasing its footprint from the current 290 outlets to 450.

McDonald’s Malaysia managing director and local operating partner Azmir Jaafar said they are excited to celebrate the grand opening of the first ever McDonald’s outlet in Kuala Pilah.

“We see Kuala Pilah as a prime location within the state, which will allow us to extend our hospitality to connect with more Malaysians and provide our customers with feel good moments,” he added.

Azmir also noted that they see a lot of potential not only in Kuala Pilah, but Negeri Sembilan as a whole.

“With the recent opening of the Kuala Pilah Drive-Thru restaurant, and a few more outlets in the pipeline for Negeri Sembilan, McDonald’s Malaysia hopes to contribute to the local economy through job creation and talent development.

“Our expansion here not only signals the potential we see in the state, but also our commitment to the community here,” he said.

“Giving back to the communities that we operate in has always been part of our DNA,”

McDonald’s Malaysia contributes RM637,200 to the Negri Sembilan state as part of its community programme to commemorate its first footstep in Kuala Pilah. — Picture courtesy of McDonald’s Malaysia

The grand opening also saw the company contributing RM637,200 to the Negri Sembilan state as part of McDonald’s Malaysia’s Community Programme, which runs from October to December.

It was also followed by the company’s community initiatives that included, McDonald’s zakat contribution to Negeri Sembilan, McDonald’s Malaysia’s National Dual Training System (NDTS) and the Back-to-School programme.

Also present at the ceremony was Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who expressed his pleasure with the collaborative spirit shown by McDonald’s Malaysia.

He also said the state government always welcomes close cooperation with the corporate sector with an aim to create a socio-economic balance of the state.

“The recent Budget 2020 was designed with the well-being of the people in mind, while also driving the country’s economic growth.

“This can only be achieved when the corporate sector, government, and the community work hand-in-hand,” he added.