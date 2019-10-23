Pahang man teaches himself to create digital masterpieces, set to showcase art collection in Italy

Zulkarnain’s stunning artworks combine elements of nature into everyday life as he connects them in a playful and beautiful way. -- Screengrab via Instagram/@en.ps

PETALING JAYA, Oct 23 — Learning a new skill can be tricky, but with the right amount of hard work and dedication, it can be enriching and gratifying at the same time.

For creative director and self-made digital artist Zulkarnain Ismail, the reception received for his digital artworks is a bonus, along with the huge social following on Instagram.

According to WorldofBuzz, Zulkarnain said that he taught himself how to manipulate photos with art and participated in numerous online photo manipulation contests, which gave him the perfect opportunity to learn the tricks of the trade.

“When it came to photo manipulation, there was no telling me what to do, I didn’t have a list of requirements, no immediate problems to provide solutions for and no real deadlines to hit,” said Zulkarnain.

“It was just me and my computer. It’s really the only time I can concentrate on something and not get bored with it.”

Pahang-born Zulkarnain studied at a boarding school in KL before pursuing a degree in Multimedia at the Multimedia University (MMU) in Cyberjaya.

Most of his photo manipulation skills however, were gained as a result of his own determination as he taught himself how to create these stunning images, due to the lack of tutorials online on how to use photo manipulation software.

Zulkarnain creatively combines elements of nature into photos as he looks through the world through an oddly unique lens.

Zulkarnain’s artworks have particularly caught the eye of European art enthusiasts, gaining a lot of attention on Russian social media platforms.

The self-taught artist is also set to unveil of collection of his pieces, as part of a collaboration with ArtVo Melbourne for their immersive art gallery at the Civic Gallery of Modena in Italy, and also at an art installation exhibit for an under-construction sustainable building in Amsterdam.