Is the ponytail braid fashion's favourite hairstyle right now?

NEW YORK, Oct 9 — The ponytail has been enjoying a moment in the fashion spotlight recently, but now there's a new twist. Celebrities and designers alike have been spotted rocking braided ponytails recently, offering up some fresh new style inspo.

Beyonce

Over the weekend, superstar and global fashion authority Beyonce attended the opening of Tyler Perry Studios wearing her hair slicked back into a smooth, low ponytail that evolved into a stunning, ankle-length braid.

Hairstylist Neal Farinah took to Instagram to demonstrate just how long the braid was, offering a look at its tassel-like end.

Kylie Jenner

Beauty mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner was an early adopter of the super-long, ponytail braid this year. The entrepreneur was spotted rocking the style several times over the summer, as seen here in July while she was on vacation.

Zendaya

Never one to skip a style beat, actress and musician Zendaya was seen putting a casual spin on the trend back in July when she posted a photo of herself to Instagram, sporting a low, tousled ponytail braid.

Rihanna

Superstar Rihanna opted for a chic ponytail braid for one of the biggest moments of her fashion career this year: her Fenty X Savage lingerie show, which took place in Brooklyn on September 10 and subsequently aired on Amazon Prime Video. — AFP-Relaxnews