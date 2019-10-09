Malay Mail

Is the ponytail braid fashion's favourite hairstyle right now?

Wednesday, 09 Oct 2019 07:20 AM MYT

A model presents creations from designer Mark Fast during a catwalk show for the Spring/Summer 2020 collection on the first day of London Fashion Week in London on September 13, 2019. — AFP pic
NEW YORK, Oct 9 — The ponytail has been enjoying a moment in the fashion spotlight recently, but now there's a new twist. Celebrities and designers alike have been spotted rocking braided ponytails recently, offering up some fresh new style inspo.

Over the weekend, superstar and global fashion authority Beyonce attended the opening of Tyler Perry Studios wearing her hair slicked back into a smooth, low ponytail that evolved into a stunning, ankle-length braid.

Hairstylist Neal Farinah took to Instagram to demonstrate just how long the braid was, offering a look at its tassel-like end.

Beauty mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner was an early adopter of the super-long, ponytail braid this year. The entrepreneur was spotted rocking the style several times over the summer, as seen here in July while she was on vacation.

Never one to skip a style beat, actress and musician Zendaya was seen putting a casual spin on the trend back in July when she posted a photo of herself to Instagram, sporting a low, tousled ponytail braid.

Superstar Rihanna opted for a chic ponytail braid for one of the biggest moments of her fashion career this year: her Fenty X Savage lingerie show, which took place in Brooklyn on September 10 and subsequently aired on Amazon Prime Video. — AFP-Relaxnews

