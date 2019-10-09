‘Better to make mum happy while we still can’: Filial son takes ill mum on vacation, gifts her with gold chain

The youngest of five siblings finally got to take his mother on a long-awaited vacation in Pulau Tioman. — Picture from Facebook/momas.hasif

PETALING JAYA, Oct 9 — Muhammad Hasif Sharuddin had to give up his dreams of a beachside getaway when his mother fell sick two years ago.

The 28-year-old emptied his pockets to foot the medical bill for his mother, Mimah Mahmud, who suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney problems.

Fast-forward to October 2019 and Muhammad Hasif was finally able to save up and take his mother on a dream holiday to Pulau Tioman.

“I surprised mum with tickets for a three-day, two-night getaway.

“Better to make mum happy while we still can. Love you, mak,” he shared on Facebook.

Muhammad Hasif even managed to replace a gold chain that Mimah had pawned two years ago in order to put food on the table for her family.

His mum couldn’t help but get choked up upon seeing the gift, which even came with a pendant that had a hibiscus engraving similar to the one she used to own.

“I’ve been meaning to replace it for awhile but I had no money, and it took time for me to find a pendant that had the same engraving.

“It wasn’t just my mum that got teary about the necklace, even I cried,” Muhammad Hasif told mStar.

The youngest of five siblings explained how life was rough on him and his family in the past as he was not able to hold down a steady job.

Things began to look up two months ago when he finally landed a more stable career that allowed him to save enough money to do something special for the woman who raised him.

“I still remember two years ago, my mum said she wanted to go on a vacation to the beach and feel the sea breeze.

“I wanted to show my appreciation for her (with a holiday) but I couldn’t do so due to financial issues.

“Finally, I surprised her one morning when she woke up. She cried and laughed because she was so happy when she saw an envelope with tickets to Pulau Tioman.”

The two enjoyed a variety of activities on the scenic island, including riding bicycles, relaxing on swings, and savouring local cuisine.

Muhammad Hasif and his mum spent quality time together by the seaside. — Picture from Facebook/momas.hasif

But no matter how many meaningful gestures Muhammad Hasif plans for his mum, he said it was impossible to match up to the sacrifices she has made for him.

“What I did was not enough, but I am grateful because I’ve been waiting a long time for this moment and I finally got to fulfill my mum’s wish to go to the beach.

“She said it’s the best when I bring her out to ride on a bicycle. I would do anything for her, and everything I do is for her.”

Facebook users couldn’t help but shed tears over the moving story and praised Muhammad Hasif for being a filial son.

“Your mother is blessed to have a child like you,” said Nur Ronal.

“You’re one in a million, I salute you,” wrote Asmahani Shaari.