Amanda Seyfried snapped up by Lancome

US actress Amanda Seyfried attends ‘The Art Of Racing In The Rain’ New York Premiere at the Whitby Hotel in New York August 5, 2019. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 9 ― Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried is the latest famous face to join the Lancome family.

The US actress has been recruited by the prestige beauty brand to act as its newest global ambassador. The company announced the news via Instagram, applauding Seyfried’s “sunny spirit and natural charisma”.

“It’s hugely exciting to be welcomed to this incredible family of women ambassadors, all so different and yet all so united in their mission to represent Lancôme, while also embodying the positive virtues and values that empower and bring happiness and self-fulfilment to women around the world,” Seyfried told the publication WWD via a statement.

“As a true Lancome woman, Amanda brings her immense talent as an actress and singer, her natural beauty and unequaled zest for life to our world,” added Françoise Lehmann, Lancome International president.

Seyfried, whose hit films include Mamma Mia and Les Miserables, is something of an expert when it comes to fronting beauty campaigns, having previously worked as the spokesperson for the Japanese luxury brand Cle de Peau Beaute for several years. She has also represented Givenchy’s Irresistible fragrance.

In teaming up with Lancome, the star joins a stellar cast of ambassadors and spokesmodels that include the actresses Zendaya, Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet and Lupita Nyong’o, among others. ― AFP-Relaxnews