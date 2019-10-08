Two Malaysian kids to compete at Hot Wheels Challenge Accepted Championship in Manila

Children watch on as their cars fly through one of the obstacle courses at the Hot Wheels Challenge Accepted Championship 2019 National Finals at IOI Mall Putrajaya. — Picture courtesy of Hot Wheels Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — Racing Hot Wheels cars have been a perennial favourite for kids over the decades.

For two lucky kids, they now have the chance to compete at the Hot Wheels Challenge Accepted Championship 2019 in Manila, Philippines.

Two weeks ago, on September 28, Muhammad Rafan Tan Mohd Ruzaini and Jasper Lim Yong Quan were triumphant at the National Finals held at IOI Mall Putrajaya, which saw some 20 parent-child teams take part.

Jasper Lim proudly raises his trophy up high after sweeping away the competition to win the Senior division at the National Finals. — Picture courtesy of Hot Wheels Malaysia

The event in Malaysia was one of the 30 locations across five countries in South-east Asia, where kids and their parents battled it out to see who had the fastest set of Hot Wheels cars, as they were eyeing a spot in the grand finals.

Participants weren’t so focused on the fun of it either as they brought along their fastest and strongest Hot Wheels cars to blow away their competition.

The championship races involve a three-stage time trial where the teams navigate their cars through obstacles, relying on their creativity, experimentation skills and competitive spirit to record the fastest times.

A view of one of the obstacle courses set up at the finals, which encouraged the kids to strategise the best and fastest way to complete the course. — Picture courtesy of Hot Wheels Malaysia

Challenges were also made to develop the skills and confidence in the children to race against the odds and overcome the obstacles to complete the race.

“At Mattel, we are inspired to uplift confidence in children by teaching them the values of creativity, experimentation and competition,” said Mattel South-east Asia’s head of vehicles category, Cheryln Chong in a press release.

She added that by “igniting and nurturing the challenger spirit” in children, they would be able to unleash their full potential to overcome real-life obstacles.

The competition was split into two age-based categories, which were the Junior division for five- to eight-year-olds, and the Senior division for nine to 12-year-olds.

One of the parents from the child-parent teams looks on nervously as their Hot Wheels car attempts to go through the snake’s head. — Picture courtesy of Hot Wheels Malaysia

Muhammad Rafan came out on top in the Junior Division, while Jasper Lim took home the Senior division crown, which gave them the opportunity to represent Malaysia at the Hot Wheels Challenge Accepted Championship 2019 grand finals for the South-East Asian region in Manila on October 20.

Although, not only do the pair get to travel to the Philippine capital and wave the Malaysian flag high, but they will also be one of the first Hot Wheels enthusiasts to test out the new Hot Wheels Smart Track (HWiD), which will only be launched next year.

The pair will also get to participate in a meet and greet session with Hot Wheels’ American designer, Brendon Vetuskey, who is the lead designer for its Monster Trucks diecast series and Red Line Club vehicles, at the grand finals.