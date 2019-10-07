Up for grabs: 10,000 free hijabs to be given away by local fashion brand Iffah Hijab

Iffah Hijab aims to make luxury silk an affordable fashion staple for all women. — Picture courtesy of Iffah Hijab

PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 — Homegrown modest fashion label Iffah Hijab will be celebrating its launch this month with a generous giveaway of 10,000 silk hijabs.

The headscarves, which come in a variety of shades ranging from pastel blue to bright pink, are crafted from high-quality silk which gives off a high shine under the light, giving its wearer an ethereal appearance.

Thanks to the gentle nature of the fabric, wearers can expect less skin irritation and softer, tangle-free hair for those who prefer to wear their hijab directly over their tresses.

The word “Iffah”, which means pure and radiant in Arabic, permeates the brand’s philosophy from its product design down to its packaging, which is made out of recycled material to reflect the noble attributes of the company’s name.

In a press release, Iffah Hijab writes that silk hijabs often cost more than RM220, making their RM69 headscarves a game-changer in terms of price.

Sourcing silk from various suppliers across the globe and using a pre-order method, where orders are made in large quantities, helps the company to reduce costs and eliminate the need for expensive middlemen.

With this business model, Iffah Hijab hopes to make luxury silk hijabs an affordable fashion choice for all women.

To access the free headscarf offer from Iffah Hijab, click this link starting Monday, October 14.