Level airline to reward flexible travellers with travel upgrades

Level is heading to Las Vegas starting October 30, 2019. — Level pic via AFP-Relaxnews

BARCELONA, Oct 3 — How can one enjoy first-class comfort at economy prices? By being flexible. Airline brand Level will soon have its own platform for rewarding passengers with flexible travel dates.

Being flexible has long been a way for travellers to lower their costs. Level is now adding another reason to be flexible. The airline, which commenced operations in 2017, is planning to launch a platform called Yana with start-up Volantio in order to reward customers who are not restricted by fixed travel dates.

The objective is to identify flexible travellers on the fullest flights in order to offer their seats to those who need to fly at that particular time. Passengers receive offers several days before departure. If they accept, they receive travel vouchers or premium upgrades on their flights.

The Yana platform is expected to launch in the last quarter of 2019.

Level, which belongs to the International Airlines Group, is based at Paris-Orly, Amsterdam, Barcelona and Vienna. — AFP-Relaxnews