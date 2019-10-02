Pink dust tornado in Johor sets social media abuzz (VIDEO)

The under one minute clip shows a motorist driving through a rosy hued dust devil in Pengerang. — Screengrab via Facebook/We Are Malaysians

PETALING JAYA, Oct 2 — A tornado’, let alone one pink in colour would definitely pique the interest of many.

And Malaysian social media is definitely buzzing about a pink dust tornado, caught in a video by a man in Johor.

The clip lasting less than a minute, was recorded by a motorist driving towards the rotating column of air with an unusual rosy hue.

As the vehicle drove through the dust tornado, also known as a dust devil, a mixture of dust particles and water were seen landing on the car’s windscreen.

The mini-weather phenomenon was believed to have taken place at the Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) in Pengerang.

The short footage was shared by We Are Malaysians’ Facebook page on September 29.

It has been viewed over 14,000 times since, intriguing many.

“Factory pollution chemical,” claimed one user who said a similar incident took place two weeks ago in Johor Baru.

The mini-weather phenomenon provided amusement to Malaysians on Facebook. — Screengrab via Facebook/We Are Malaysians

“Sure hope this isn’t some airborne industrial pollutants, the pinkish hue looks real dodgy,” said @Dinghy Ding.

Other eagle-eyed Facebook users like Celinea Jayanthy Albert pointed out that the motorist ran a red light while chasing the dust tornado.

“Hey, you spotted the tornado but not the red light? This deserves a fine,” she wrote.

Dust devils are formed when one section of the ground heats up faster than its surrounding grounds on a hot and dry day.