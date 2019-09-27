Gisele Bundchen names face of Dior Beauty

Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen poses before a fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his latest inter-seasonal Cruise collection for fashion house Chanel at the Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 27 — Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who ruled the runways from the early 2000s until the end of her career four years ago, is the new face of Dior Capture Totale, reports Women’s Wear Daily today.

Those who thought they wouldn’t see much more of Gisele Bündchen after she ended her career in 2015 were mistaken. The Brazilian is no longer walking the catwalks, but one can regularly admire her elongated, sporty silhouette on the cover of top fashion magazines and in the occasional advertising campaign. The message she brings has nonetheless changed a little: the “thirtysomething-year-old” insists on a healthy beauty centered on meditation and a lifestyle based on nature and well-being.

Who better, then, than Gisele Bundchen to represent a line of skincare designed to bring out radiance and correct the signs of aging? Dior has chosen the Brazilian model to lend her features to the Dior Capture Totale collection.

Specialist website Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reports that the top model is to appear in the luxury brand’s next campaign, expected in 2020 in print and online. — AFP-Relaxnews