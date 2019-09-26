Sunken Boeing 747 part of ‘world’s largest underwater theme park’

A 70-metre-long Boeing 747, submerged in its entirety, serves as an artificial reef at Dive Bahrain. — Picture courtesy of Dive Bahrain

MANAMA, Sept 26 — A new underwater theme park featuring a sunken Boeing 747 aircraft has opened off the coast of Bahrain in the Persian Gulf, in what’s being called a world first.

Billed as the world’s largest underwater theme park, Dive Bahrain is part of the kingdom’s tourism strategy, aimed at growing its visitor numbers and becoming a major dive site in the region. The centrepiece? A 70-metre-long Boeing 747, submerged in its entirety to serve as an artificial reef — a world first.

It’s a feat that required dismantling the aircraft and transporting the pieces long distance on a barge. The aircraft was then re-assembled before being submerged in its entirety.

Billed as the world’s largest underwater theme park, Dive Bahrain is part of the kingdom’s tourism strategy. — Picture courtesy of Dive Bahrain

Overall, the underwater park covers an area of 100,000 square metres. Along with the double-decker aircraft, the site features a replica of a traditional Bahraini pearl merchant’s house and sail structures. Future phases also call for submerged ships and sculptures that would likewise serve as artificial reefs, stimulating coral growth and sustaining marine life.

Visits and bookings are organised through registered dive centres in Bahrain via Dive Bahrain. — AFP-Relaxnews