Mattel’s new ‘Creatable World’ doll collection is gender-free

Mattel is exploring non-binary concepts with its new collection of ‘Creatable World’ dolls. — Picture from Mattel via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 — Mattel, the maker of Barbie dolls, has launched a new line of non-gendered dolls. With this collection, the American toy giant affirms its desire to align its brand image with inclusivity.

After releasing Barbie dolls in wheelchairs and with prosthetic limbs this past February, Mattel is now exploring the concept of non-binarity with its new “Creative World” collection of six doll kits sold individually for US$30 (RM125).

“Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” said Kim Culmone, Senior Vice President of Mattel Fashion Doll Design.

The Creatable World line offers six neutral dolls (showing no distinctive signs of gender) in varying skin colours with more than a 100 outfit possibilities and two hair-length options.

“This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them. We’re hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play,” emphasised Kim Culmone. — AFP-Relaxnews