All eyes on Tod’s at Milan Fashion Week

The Tod's show in Milan. ― Picture courtesy of Paris Modes TV via AFP

MILAN, Sept 21 ― Milan Fashion Week continues unabated with houses presenting their Spring-Summer 2020 collections in a whirl of shows. All eyes were on Tod's yesterday, September 20 with a collection that was essentially articulated around leather. Paris Modes TV's Sophie de Champsavin reports.

The third day of Milan Fashion Week opened with a Tod's show that gave leather a place of honor, as usual. This time around, the material is getting a lighter feel, with head-to-toe looks and pleats, perforations and paint. A long, high-waisted pencil skirt walked down the catwalk alongside long bermuda shorts, an apron dress, and flared skirts paired with shirts, T-shirts, trench coats and an aviator jacket.

The show was also underscored by small shoulder bags featuring the T clasp, as well as colourful mules.

Iris Mittenaere made her appearance on the Italian house's front row for the first time. ― AFP-Relaxnews