Ralph Lauren honours 'Friends' with collection Rachel Green would approve of

US fashion designer Ralph Lauren — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 19 — Ralph Lauren is paying homage to his role in the TV series 'Friends' with a new capsule collection.

The US designer has teamed up with Warner Bros Consumer Products to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary by curating a “Wear to Work” collection based on the character of Rachel Green, reports WWD. Green, who was played by actress Jennifer Aniston, worked at Ralph Lauren in the show, and the designer made a cameo appearance in season six.

According to WWD, the collection — which will go on show at the retailer Bloomingdale's 59th Street flagship in New York on September 21- 22 — spans office-friendly pieces from the Polo and Lauren Ralph Lauren collections, including skirts, jackets, wool suits and turtlenecks. The clothes will go on sale globally on September 18.

Bloomingdale's is also celebrating the Friends anniversary by launching a replica of Central Perk, the famous cafe from the show, in its Studio 59 space, as well as a replica of Green's office. The installations will be open in New York through September 27, before travelling to Bloomingdale's locations in other US cities.

Ralph Lauren is the latest in a string of fashion brands to launch a TV-inspired collection — the sportswear brand Nike unveiled a two-part capsule collection in June and July inspired by the Netflix show Stranger Things, while the British heritage fashion brand Kent & Curwen teamed up with the makers of the hit TV show Peaky Blinders on a fashion series that made its debut back in January. — AFP-Rerlaxnews