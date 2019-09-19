More than 36,000 face masks sold in Lazada sale as Malaysians gear up for haze

A motorcyclist wears a mask as haze blankets Kuala Lumpur September 18, 2019. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 19 — In less than 48 hours, Lazada has sold over 36,000 face masks during the e-retailer’s “Keep The Haze Away” sale on Sunday and Monday.

The popular e-commerce site launched its sale to bring down the prices of masks and air-quality control products after haze levels were reported to be “very unhealthy,” recording over 230 on the air pollution index (API) in some areas across Malaysia.

During the sale period, Malaysians purchased items from the health accessories section 66 times more than usual.

Lazada Malaysia chief executive officer Leo Chow said the company values its customers and wanted to do its part to help keep Malaysians safe during the haze epidemic.

“We worked with our supportive brands and sellers to prepare the best deals for our shoppers as safety should not be a commodity, and prices should not be hiked up just because demand is high,” Chow said.

“We are also able to deliver directly to our customers through our own logistics arm Lazada eLogistics Express (LEX) and other third-party logistics providers, so customers don’t have to step outside to look for protective gear.”

The sale saw face masks selling 18 times more compared to regular day sales at an average discount of up to 56 per cent off normal prices.

Air purifier sales also shot up 10 times with participating brands and sellers offering 20 per cent discount from the recommended retail price.

According to Lazada, air purifiers were the top three most searched for items in the Home Appliances section.

Many air purifier products sold out within the first 20 hours of the sale on the TechMall store on LazMall, indicating increased consumer preference for convenient digital solutions such as Lazada to meet their lifestyle needs.

Lazada Group is the leading e-commerce platform in South-east Asia, founded in 2012. It is the region’s flagship platform of the Alibaba Group following an acquisition in 2016 as part of the Chinese e-commerce giant’s international expansion plans.