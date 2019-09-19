Malaysian Mensa Society to host International Board of Directors meeting after 25 years

For the first time in 25 years, Malaysian Mensa Society will host the annual Mensa International Board of Directors Meeting (IBD), an honour usually given to European nations. — Picture via Facebook/MalaysianMensa

PETALING JAYA, Sept 19 — The Malaysian Mensa Society is set to host this year’s Mensa International Board of Directors meeting (IBD) for the first time since 1994.

There couldn’t have been a better time to be chosen for the prestigious honour as this year also marks the 35th anniversary of the Malaysian Mensa Society, which was established in 1984 by Tan Sri Yong Poh Kon.

Mensa International, the largest and oldest “High IQ” society in the world, will be holding the IBD at the Hilton Hotel Kuala Lumpur from October 10 to 13, alongside other interactive events that will be open to Mensa members and the public.

“There has not been a moment as important and as prestigious as this,” said Malaysian Mensa chairman Tan Kee Aun in a press statement.

“To have the world recognise our capacity as a society and entrust us to host such an important event truly shows that the members of the Malaysian Mensa are world-class members.”

The IBD 2019 at the Hilton Hotel Kuala Lumpur will be open to all Mensa members and members of the public. — Picture via Facebook/MalaysianMensa

The IBD, which is usually hosted by European countries, is regarded as one of the major events for the International Mensa Community as it gathers national Mensa chairpersons as well as hundreds of Mensa members from around the world.

These brilliant minds come together to discuss and make decisions on aspects including global growth efforts, trademark protection and presentations on Mensa projects worldwide, among others.

It is also considered to be the single most important meeting for the Mensa Community as it ensures that Mensa continues to achieve the vision that its founders set out — to identify and foster human intelligence for the benefit of humanity, to encourage research in nature and to promote stimulating intellectual and social opportunities for its members.

Apart from the IBD, the Malaysian Mensa Society will also host numerous events including the Inaugural Mensa International Youth Festival, Julia Robinson Mathematics Festival, Mensa International Treasure Hunt 2019 and Mensa International Volunteers Network.

Malaysian Mensa Society has a string of events lined up, including the Mensa International Youth Festival, which engages in creative problem-solving through mathematics. — Picture via Facebook/MalaysianMensa

The inaugural Mensa International Youth Festival from October 12 to 13, and Julia Robinson Mathematics Festival will see young Mensa members, gifted youth and their families come together for two days to engage in creative and stimulating learning.

The Mensa International Treasure Hunt 2019 on October 12, on the other hand, will give Mensa members, treasure hunt enthusiasts and the public a chance to roam and explore the sights and wonders of Kuala Lumpur.

Exclusive to members, the Mensa International Volunteers Network gathers Mensa volunteers from around the world to share and contribute on ideas and methods to improve the overall growth of their respective Mensas.

The Malaysian Mensa Society encourages all Malaysians to join in and be a part of the annual IBD in KL and recommends that all Malaysians take the Malaysian Mensa admission test at www.mensa.my/test-info and be open to the possibility of being a part of the largest High IQ society in the world.

To find out more about the Mensa International Board of Directors Meeting (IBD) 2019, surf over to www.ibd2019.mensa.my.