Anna Wintour fronting new campaign for MasterClass

MasterClass has unveiled its first brand campaign: 'How to Be a Boss' featuring Anna Wintour. — Image courtesy of MasterClass

LONDON, Sept 19 — Anna Wintour, one of the most iconic figures in the fashion industry, has landed a major campaign of her own, for online educational platform MasterClass.

The editor-in-chief of Vogue and artistic director and global content advisor of Conde Nast has teamed up with the company to front its new campaign, which is dubbed “How to Be a Boss.” The style icon was shot by world-renowned photographer Tyler Mitchell for the campaign, which will run in both print and digital media.

“All of our instructors connect back to the message of owning who you are, without apology,” said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass.

“‘How to Be a Boss' isn't just a tagline or a campaign — it's also a movement for life-long learning. We're incredibly honoured to have Anna represent our collective force of instructors as the face of our first campaign.”

Wintour has also teamed up with MasterClass to share the secrets of her success with the world, via a new MasterClass on creativity and leadership. In it, she offers advice on how to lead with vision and without apology, covering topics such as “Plant Your Flag,” “Yes or No. Never Maybe,” “Impact Isn't Seasonal,” “Take Credit. Give Credit,” “Own Who You Are,” and more.

Since being founded in 2015, MasterClass has built up a roster of 65 sessions from leading figures across the worlds of cinema, music, sport, cooking, business and more.

Currently, it has classes available from figures such as Gordon Ramsay, Martin Scorsese, Helen Mirren, Samuel L. Jackson, David Lynch, Christina Aguilera, Margaret Atwood, Marc Jacobs, Serena Willians and Annie Leibovitz, among others. — AFP-Relaxnews