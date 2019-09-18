Kendall Jenner teams up with dancer Lil Buck for Stuart Weitzman

NEW YORK, Sept 18 — Stuart Weitzman is presenting the second part of the “SW Boot Camp” Fall campaign featuring Kendall Jenner. This time, the American model poses alongside the famous dancer Lil Buck to set the scene for the brand's iconic “McKenzee” boot.
Stuart Weitzman's three-part “SW Boot Camp” revisits the military boot camp in the most elegant way possible, putting the accent on comfort and audacity. After having released the first scene, #SWDance, the luxury brand presents the second chapter of its project, #SWStrength, brought to life by Kendall Jenner and Lil Buck.
Although movement is still at the heart of the campaign, this time, it's presented as a source of power, as much for men as for women. The images and short film, both audacious and humorous, show Kendall Jenner and Lil Buck trying out some choreography.
Watch #SWSTRENGTH starring @KendallJenner and dancer @lilbuckdalegend, which highlights how both women and men feel empowered and confident to dance through any challenge #inourshoes. The duo both wear the new #MCKENZEE combat boot, a silhouette available for women and — for the first-time ever — men as our debut limited-edition menswear design. Pre-order the look at stuartweitzman.com. #SWFall19 #SWWomen #SWMen #StuartWeitzman
The two stars are wearing the “McKenzee” lace-up military boots. For women, several colors are available: black, white, taupe, dark emerald, red, cranberry, and walnut brown. The collection also includes two versions embroidered with stars. Stuart Weitzman has also produced a limited-edition version for men.
The luxury brand entrusted the campaign to photographer and videographer Charlotte Wales. The third and final chapter is expected to be revealed in the coming days. — AFP-Relaxnews