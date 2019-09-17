Tommy Hilfiger and Lewis Hamilton hit up Milan

Tommy Hilfiger and Lewis Hamilton present Fall 2019 TommyxLewis in Milan. — Picture courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger via AFP-Relaxnews

MILAN, Sept 17 — Tommy Hilfiger and Lewis Hamilton revved things up in Milan yesterday night, when they unveiled their latest fashion collection.

The US fashion designer and the British five-time FIA Formula One World Drivers’ Champion unveiled their Fall 2019 TommyXLewis menswear collection at a star-studded event in the Italian city, ahead of this week’s Milan Fashion Week.

“This season is all about the clashing of two distinct worlds — Tommy’s classic American sportswear DNA and my modern streetwear style,” said Hamilton in a statement.

“The Fall 2019 TommyXLewis collection truly blends our two creative points of view. It has been another exciting and inspiring adventure and it felt surreal to present the outcome during this amazing evening in Milan. Thank you to all the fans for their continued support and I can’t wait to see how they style the collection to make it their own.”

On the choice of location, Hilfiger said: “Milan’s historic architecture fused with the city’s young and dynamic energy really captured the spirit of my collaboration with Lewis this season.”

True to form, the presentation — which was held at the historic Societa del Giardino — offered attendees the chance to become immersed in the Tommy Hilfiger universe: guests could get creative in a “Selfie Mirror Room” featuring mirrored screens in the Tommy Hilfiger logo colours of red and blue, while a “Digital Clash Room” showed campaign footage broadcast on 5.2-metre tall LED screens arranged in a 360° pentagon shape.

The rapper, songwriter and record executive Pusha T performed live, and a diverse cast of models showcased the fashion pieces on multi-level platforms set against infinity mirrors.

As for the collection itself, it focuses on all-American classics with a street vibe element, spanning tracksuits and fleeces with turtlenecks and shiny twills.

Hamilton was first snapped up by Tommy Hilfiger last March to take on the role global ambassador, before going on to launch his first co-created capsule for the label in Fall 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews