The Karl Lagerfeld tribute collection will be available from Sept 26

The collection of white shirts designed in homage to Karl Lagerfeld will be available for purchase starting September 26.— Picture from Instagram/Karl Lagerfeld via AFP-Relaxnews

PARIS, Sept 17 — Announced in July, the collection of white shirts designed by those close to Karl Lagerfeld to honour his heritage will be available for purchase on September 26, reveals Women’s Wear Daily.

“A Tribute to Karl: The White Shirt Project” was launched in homage to the German couturier who died in February, to celebrate his passion for white shirts. Seven of Karl Lagerfeld’s entourage, close friends and regular collaborators, revisited the iconic white shirt adding personal elements and details referencing the designer to honour “the Kaiser”.

Carine Roitfeld, Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Tommy Hilfiger, Diane Kruger, Takashi Murakami, and Sebastien Jondeau are all associated with this special collection that can be discovered starting on September 26. Before becoming available for purchase, the collection will be shown at the headquarters of the Karl Lagerfeld brand in Paris during Fashion Week, with other designs from Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, Soo Joo Park, Lewis Hamilton, Alessandro Michele, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) has revealed a few of the most noteworthy pieces of the collection. Cara Delevingne opted for a shirt decorated with certain of her tattoos; as such, a lion and elephant are found on the sleeves, and the little red heart regularly seen at the base of her throat embellishes the collar.

Carine Roitfeld designed a very feminine corset-style shirt with asymmetrical buttons; Tommy Hilfiger brought an American touch with stars and blue and red stripes, as well as glove motifs, Karl Lagerfeld’s iconic accessory.

Each design will be issued in 77 shirts and sold for €777 (RM3,590), in reference to Karl Lagerfeld’s lucky number. They will be available online at www.farfetch.com and www.karl.com. Profits will go to the “Sauver la Vie” programme financing medical research at Paris Descartes University, which Lagerfeld supported for many years. — AFP-Relaxnews