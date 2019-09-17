Malaysian dad wins hearts after helping daughter with homework despite busy schedule

Despite a busy schedule, @zirwatulqistina’s dad still found time to help with her homework. — Screengrab from Twitter/@zirwatulqistina

PETALING JAYA, Sept 17 — What would we do without our dads? Especially if he’s a science whiz who often helps you solve those difficult physics equations.

One Twitter user shared how lucky she was when her father, despite his hectic schedule, assisted her with her science homework.

“No matter how busy, he still finds time to reply, ily dad,” @zirwatulqistina wrote using the acronym for I love you.

@zirwatulqistina took to the social media platform to share her conversation with her dad, which she initiated by sending him a snapshot of her physics homework with the caption, “How to do?”

Her dad replied informing her he was occupied at a dining hall but will respond to her later in the day.

The doting father later on replied, apologising for his busy day and only got around to working out his daughter’s homework when his day ended.

In his reply, @zirwatulqistina’s dad even neatly drew out two diagrams in addition to the solved equations which he handwrote.

The loving exchange between @zirwatulqistina and her dad soon captured the hearts of social media users with many saying how lucky she was to have a smart dad.

Her dad was also hailed as a hero for making time to help his daughter with her homework.

“So lucky to have a genius dad, if it was my dad, he’d tell me to focus in class so I won’t have to ask him,” wrote @Adamrzl_.

“Wow my dad will say this to me, ‘Ask mom’,” commented @mz_miey.

According to @zirwatulqistina who was responding to questions on Twitter, her dad isn’t a lecturer or an engineer but he was a chemical engineering graduate.

The tweet has garnered 15,000 retweets and 24,000 likes since it was posted on Friday.