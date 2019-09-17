Ipoh dad quits smoking as a birthday gift to his one-year-old daughter

A snap of Mohamad Hafiz and his wife. — Screengrab from Twitter/hafizjalal_hj

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — For many parents, their toddler’s birthday simply means a day to celebrate with family and friends.

But that wasn’t the case for a thoughtful Malaysian dad who wanted to celebrate his child’s first birthday with a worthy present.

Instead of buying fancy toys or cute clothes, Ipoh-based Mohamad Hafiz decided to quit smoking for the occasion.

Hafiz shared in a Twitter post that his decision to quit smoking was his birthday present to his daughter Norhafizah.

Harini setahun yang lepas Norhafizah dilahirkan di dunia ini. Tak tau nak beli hadiah apa untuk harijadi sebab dia kecik lagi. Jadi aku decide untuk berhenti merokok sebagai hadiah. This is the last one pic.twitter.com/CJKB9vTI53 — Mohamad Hafiz (@HafizJalal_HJ) September 15, 2019

“Norhafizah came to the world last year today.

“I didn’t know what to buy for her birthday as she’s still very little, so I decided to quit smoking as a gift,” reads the post.

The Twitter post was also accompanied by a cigarette photo, which Hafiz said was the last stick he had.

The post, which has been retweeted about 15,000 times at the time of writing, garnered many heart-warming comments.

Many social media users praised Hafiz for his thoughtful decision, while some took the opportunity to share their experience of quitting smoking.