James Harden and Adidas Basketball team up again for the Harden Vol. 4

The Harden Vol. 4 by James Harden and Adidas Basketball. — Picture courtesy of Adidas

NEW YORK, Sept 14 — Adidas Basketball and James Harden have unveiled their latest partnership together, the Harden Vol. 4, inspired by the player’s creative style both on and off the court.

The new silhouette is the lightest Harden signature shoe to-date, and is the first to features Adidas’ super-light LIGHTSTRIKE midsole cushioning, designed specifically for basketball for on-court responsiveness without adding any extra weight.

The addition of a midfoot band offers extra stability while an updated traction pattern offers improved grip.

In keeping with Harden’s own personal style, the Vol. 4 collection will feature a bold colour palette, and will include a limited-edition colourway from the brand’s new partnership with streetwear designer Daniel Patrick.

Starting November 1, Harden will be seen wearing this limited-edition Harden Vol. 4 colourway, which in the beginning will only be available to his friends and family, with a larger spring/summer collection, including footwear and apparel, planned for public release in early 2020.

“This partnership with Adidas and James Harden is the perfect way to expand and challenge my creativity in the two areas I’m most passionate about, fashion and sport,” says Daniel Patrick.

“The look of a basketball shoe is just as important as the performance in today’s game, so we made sure to push the boundaries in both. We all worked closely together to make sure the swagger and style that James carries was brought to life with this Harden Vol. 4 colourway and through the larger adidas Basketball collection to come.”

“The process to create the Vol. 4 was a true collaboration with the adidas design team that allowed me to voice my creativity and to blend different ideas into one shoe that would showcase both my style of play on the court and my sense of style walking out of the tunnel,” explains Harden.

“Daniel Patrick has been setting trends with his use of bold looks and bright colours, so partnering with Daniel was the perfect way to highlight the design of the Vol. 4 and bring sport, fashion and culture together.

“While my friends and family get the honour of enjoying this limited first drop, everyone can look forward to the next chapter of building my signature collection.”

The Harden Vol. 4 will be available beginning October 12 with “Barbershop,” followed by “Pink Lemonade,” on October 26, “Candy Paint” on October 31 and “Cookies & Cream” on November 15, all priced at US$130 (RM541.90) and available at adidas.com and select retailers.

Additional colourways will also become available throughout the season. — AFP-Relaxnews