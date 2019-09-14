Celebrating all things French at Voilah! 2019 in Singapore

Violah!, which is organised by the French embassy and over 100 partners from France and Singapore, will run from October 3 to November 17. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 — A horde of illuminated giant bears accompanied by town criers, acrobats and peddlers on a whimsical parade through Gardens by the Bay is one of the 51 events lined up for this year’s Voilah! France Singapore festival.

This enthralling show titled The Bear’s Mouth by French performance group Cie Remue-Menage will run on October 19 and 20.

The entire festival, which is organised by the French embassy and over 100 partners from France and Singapore, stretches six weeks from October 3 to November 17 as a tribute to the long-lasting partnerships between France and Singapore.

Voilah! 2019 is also being held in conjunction with the 35th edition of the Singapore French Film Festival for the first time.

Marc Abensour, the Ambassador of France to Singapore, said at a media conference yesterday: “Voilah! attests to the ties forged between our two nations and the diverse line-up is a celebration of the strength of our friendship through the decades-worth of close collaboration across various sectors.”

Veteran actress and festival patron Janice Koh agreed, adding that she hopes this year’s festival will encourage more “creative and synergistic partnerships” between France and Singapore.

Francophiles can immerse themselves in exhibitions, performances, film screenings and gastronomical workshops that will take place at various locations and are a mix of ticketed or free admission.

One of them is the No Taste for Bad Taste exhibition, which features 40 design masterpieces from renowned French designers Philippe Starck and Jean-Paul Gaultier at the National Design Centre.

Festival goers in the heartlands can also look forward to catching several programmes in their neighbourhoods.

A performance titled Une Petite Nuit Au Lit and directed by Frenchman Daniel Gulko about a night in the life of a group of errants will take place at Our Tampines Hub on Nov 16 and the Housing Development Board hub in Toa Payoh on November 17.

Just like Singaporeans, the French love their food and this year’s offerings allow festival goers to savour French gastronomy from escargots to foei gras to boeuf bourguignon at 10 participating restaurants under the programme called A Table!.

From October 12 to 18, patrons can enjoy a special Voilah! menu available at these restaurants. — TODAY