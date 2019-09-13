Man incredibly catches stranger’s flying iPhone X mid-air on roller coaster ride (VIDEO)

Screen capture of the video showing the incredible moment when Kempf managed to catch the phone mid-air while on the roller coaster ride. — Picture via YouTube/sirsammy 15

KUALA LUMPUR, September 13 — A New Zealander pulled off the catch of the year with his lightning fast reaction, to save a stranger’s iPhone X mid-air while riding a roller coaster at a Barcelona theme park in Spain recently.

Professional fistballer Samuel Kempf, who was in Spain for the Fistballing World Championship, happened to be spending some quality time with his family at the Port Aventura theme park.

Kempf’s sporting skills came in handy, judging by the impressive feat caught on camera and later uploaded on YouTube by Kempf.

In the 45-second video, which has racked up over six million views since September 4, Kempf can be seen laughing seconds before the phone appears flying mid-air.

Thanks to his ultra-quick reactions, Kempf snatched the phone out of the thin air at 130kmh speed.

“I was just in the moment as it was such a good ride.

“Then after the first drop we rose up and I just saw the phone drift across my view so I reached out and managed to catch it,” Kempf told New Zealand based media company Stuff.

When they were back on solid ground, Kempf said he returned the phone to the man who was searching for it on the floor.

“He couldn’t believe it, he gave me a big hug.”

As a token of gratitude, the phone owner bought Kempf the video of the ride which was caught on a camera fixed to the roller coaster cart to catch riders’ reactions.