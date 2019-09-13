Bella Hadid, Miley Cyrus and Zendaya were the stars of New York Fashion Week

Bella Hadid and Tom Pecheux backstage at New York Fashion Week. — Picture via Instagram/Bella Hadid

NEW YORK, Sept 13 — From the front row to backstage, the world’s top models and celebrity co-designers brought their star power to New York Fashion Week (NYFW), sharing their exploits on social media.

From Bella Hadid to Miley Cyrus and Zendaya, here are the most mega-watt personalities to brighten up NYFW.

A moment of complicity for Bella Hadid

After creating a buzz on the front row at the Tommy Hilfiger show at the Apollo Theater alongside sister Gigi, it was backstage at the Brandon Maxwell show that the American top model was seen in a moment of complicity, sharing two photos on Instagram showing her in deep conversation with makeup artist Tom Pecheux.

“If you can’t find me I’m probably gossiping in a corner with @tompecheux,” she captioned.

Zendaya’s pride and joy

The American actress and singer showed off her collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger during a spectacular show at Harlem’s Apollo Theater.

More than a simple show, the event was a full-on extravaganza featuring a choir complete with orchestra.

The catwalk saw women from all ages, sizes and walks of life walking in the new collection, which was all about self-affirmation with its strong silhouettes and ‘70s inspiration.

The show obviously made a beaming Zendaya proud, who was photographed dancing with the models at the end of the show in a pair of snakeskin leather pants and assorted blazer from her collection.

Miley Cyrus, guest of honour

Tom Ford went for gold to populate his front row, inviting la crème de la crème to take in his new collection.

Miley Cyrus cut through a throng of attendees and hopefuls waiting outside of the venue upon exiting her black car under the flashes of fashion photographers and journalists.

The young woman threw the right kind of shade in an all-black outfit topped with fur hat. ­— AFP-Relaxnews