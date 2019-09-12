Yayasan MRCB receives donation from public and MRCB Land to help youths with disabilities

Yayasan MRCB chairperson Datin Jasmine Abdullah Heng receives the cheque for RM50,000 from MRCB Land’s chief executive officer Raymond Cheah during the Home Ownership Campaign carnival in Shah Alam. — Picture courtesy of Yayasan MRCB

PETALING JAYA, Sept 12 — Yayasan MRCB recently received a donation of RM50,000 from MRCB Land to aid the foundation’s upcoming initiatives.

During MRCB Land’s appreciation event for their customers, called the “Home Ownership Campaign Carnival”, a 12-foot giant elephant coin bank was set up to collect donations from the public.

The coin bank, which made its way into the Malaysia Book of Records for being the largest animal coin bank ever in Malaysia, successfully collected RM25,000 in donations at MRCB Land’s Alstonia Hilltop homes in Shah Alam.

Humbled by the generosity of the public, Yayasan MRCB offered to match every ringgit that was given during the donation drive, which resulted in a total of RM50,000.

The money collected is set to be of big use to Yayasan MRCB’s impending efforts and initiatives as they aim to help provide vocational training to youths with disabilities.

“The amount collected will be used to implement a life-changing youth empowerment programme for ten youths with disabilities to do vocational training for six months,” said Yayasan MRCB chairperson Datin Jasmine Abdullah Heng in a press release.

“The programme will commence by November this year, after the completion of the selection process, to ensure that the youths are from the B40 group.”

She added that the foundation and its board of trustees continuously identified needy causes, evaluated their needs and undertook various programmes to support them, and lead them to a self-dependent and better quality of life.

Yayasan MRCB is a foundation that focuses on areas relating to children and underprivileged communities and to date have contributed RM1 million to aid these communities.

In August this year, the foundation organised several Primary School Evaluation Test (UPSR) clinics for over 600 underprivileged students from seven of the foundation’s adopted schools in the Federal Territories, Perak, Penang and Selangor.

The foundation also launched a one-year meal programme for 384 less fortunate students from 12 schools, apart from making donations to 100 poor families in Langkawi and providing educational programmes and mobile clinics for Orang Asli children and their families.

As part of their efforts to expand and sustain the programme for youths with disabilities, Yayasan MRCB will be organising a charity concert as a fundraising enterprise.

The concert, titled Yannick Bovy Celebrates 100 years of Nat King Cole, will be held on October 5 at Istana Budaya, Kuala Lumpur, and the foundation is in need of help from the public to participate and contribute.

If you’re interested to attend the charity concert, or are keen to help out in any way, surf over to www.yayasanmrcb.org to find out more.