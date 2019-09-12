New York Fashion Week: Mini bag mania at Coach

US model Kaia Jordan Gerber walks the runway for Coach 1941 during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 12 — Coach made its mark on this edition of New York Fashion Week by inviting guests to watch its show on the now-famous High Line in the heart of Manhattan. The show featured numerous mini bags inspired by the brand’s archives, Natalia Grgona of Paris Modes TV reports.

The American house known for accessories organised its runway show on New York’s famous High Line. Led by creative director Stuart Vevers, the collection emphasized colour and the cool, relaxed spirit of the Coach girl.

A model walks the runway for Coach 1941 during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2019. — AFP pic

And for this show, the focus was on the multitude of mini bags which accompanied the looks for both women and men, even being carried by twos. No fewer than 78 different models, all drawn from the archives of Coach’s 78 years but updated for today’s tastes, were showcased.

Coach is riding the wave of small-format bags and is going so far as to propose a personalisation service in its boutiques. — AFP-Relaxnews