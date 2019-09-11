Cara Delevingne embraces the rebellious spirit of Dior’s new collection

Dior’s Autumn-Winter 2019 collection is inspired by the Teddy Girls, symbols of 1950s English counter-culture. ― Picture courtesy of Dior

PARIS, Sept 11 ― Dior has released new images of its Autumn-Winter 2019-2020 Ready-to-Wear collection as worn by Cara Delevingne. The actress and model known for her edgy style is a fitting choice to embody the spirit of the new pieces designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Artistic Director Maria Grazia Chiuri took her inspiration from the Teddy Girls of 1950s English counter-culture for Dior’s Autumn-Winter 2019-2020 collection. The resulting designs have a rebellious, slightly retro feel, encouraging women to assert themselves ever further.

Who better than Cara Delevingne to represent this collection? The British actress and model, whose rebellious, free spirit is known the world over, has lent her features to the new campaign. She is bold, nonchalant, and extremely natural in the images.

Delevingne is shown wearing several of the strongest pieces from the collection, including two looks in tartan, a green-and-black-checked dress, and a grey pantsuit. Everything is worn with a veiled bucket hat, one of the key pieces of the Autumn-Winter 2019-2020 collection.

Alongside her involvement with Dior’s Ready-to-Wear line, Cara Delevingne is the face of the house’s Dior Addict Stellar Shine lipsticks. ― AFP-Relaxnews