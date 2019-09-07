Tommy Hilfiger x Lewis Hamilton: The Autumn 2019 collection to be shown in Milan (VIDEO)

The Tommy x Lewis collection will be showa special event organized during Milan Fashion Week. — Picture via Instagram/Lewis Hamilton

NEW YORK, Sept 7 — After showing its new collection with Zendaya in New York on September 8, Tommy Hilfiger will head to Milan to unveil the new Tommy x Lewis collection designed in partnership with Lewis Hamilton, according to Women’s Wear Daily (WWD).

Tommy Hilfiger has chosen the Big Apple to showcase its partnership with singer and actress Zendaya at Harlem’s Apollo Theater on September 8. From there, the brand will head to another fashion capital, Milan, for an evening in honour of its collaboration with Lewis Hamilton.

On September 16, the night before Milan Fashion Week launches, Tommy Hilfiger will convene the fashion world to the Società del Giardino, where it will present the fruit of its collaboration with the Formula 1 world champion. While the brand has not released details about the event, WWD expects that the event starting at 9:00 pm will be “experiential.”

The Tommy x Lewis Autumn 2019 collection stays faithful to the classic Tommy Hilfiger look while bringing in the street and sportswear references of Lewis Hamilton. The pieces are available at Tommy Hilfiger boutiques and via its e-shop. — AFP-Relaxnews