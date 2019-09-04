Armani Beauty revamps its classic lip colour for Venice International Film Festival

Armani beauty's Global Beauty Ambassador Cate Blanchett with Armani beauty faces Madisin Rian, Greta Ferro, Sara Sampaio and Barbara Palvin during the 76th Venice International Film Festival. ― Picture courtesy of Armani Beauty via AFP

VENICE, Sept 4 ― Armani Beauty is celebrating its role as the main sponsor of the 76th Venice International Film Festival with a new makeup launch.

The prestige brand has announced a limited edition launch of its signature “Lip Maestro” lip colour, to fete its partnership with the illustrious event, which runs through September 7. The label has tweaked its red star-shade 400G for the launch, infusing it with refined golden pearls and presenting it in glamorous golden packaging, in addition to creating a limited edition version of its ‘Ecstasy Shine' lipstick.

Armani's sponsorship role at the festival strengthens the house's long-standing ties with the cinematic industry, bolstered by its founder Giorgio Armani's well-documented love of filmmaking. The creative has stepped in to dream up costumes for a range of major productions, including American Gigolo, The Wolf of Wall Street, the Batman series, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and many more.

Earlier this week the brand put its stamp on the event with a dinner attended by its famous faces, including Global Beauty Ambassador Cate Blanchett and ambassadors Barbara Palvin, Sara Sampaio, Greta Ferro and Madisin Rian. The fashion icons have all been spotted taking to the red carpet this week for various film screenings, sporting Armani beauty looks that the label has been documenting via Instagram. ― AFP-Relaxnews