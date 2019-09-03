Calling Ipoh bookworms: The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is back

The sale takes place from this Friday to September 16. — Picture courtesy of Big Bad Wolf

IPOH, Sept 3 — The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is back in Ipoh from this Friday to September 16.

To be held at Mydin Mall, Meru Raya from 10am to 12 midnight daily, discounts of up to 95 per cent will be offered during the 11 days sale.

All genres of books will be available, ranging from fiction to non-fiction with the aim to fulfil the ultimate book lovers’ dream.

One of the highly anticipated series at the Big Bad Wolf Sale Ipoh this year will be the Magical Books.

It is a a preschool learning series and bedtime stories that uses cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) technology to revolutionise reading for the next generation.

“A vital step for youngsters to become engaged readers is to discover the pleasure of reading,” said Big Bad Wolf Book Sale founder Andrew Yap in a press statement.

“In order to cultivate reading habits from a young age, we consistently explore interesting titles that engage children in different aspects throughout the reading process.”

The books are suitable for children between one and five years old.

Aside from international publishers, more than 40 local publishers will also be at the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale.

Publishers like Kualiti Books, Sasbadi, PTS and Pelangi will be bringing in educational titles at discounted prices while Buku Fixi, Lejen Press, DuBook Press and Iman Publication will be featuring local novels.

This year, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Ipoh will be collaborating with Pertubuhan Kebajikan Kasih

Nurul Iman Negeri Perak and Teach for Malaysia to spread the love of reading.

Targeting children from five to 17 years old, the book sale will kick-start the initiative by donating 200 books to the young readers from these organisations.

Visitors too can play a vital role in helping the less fortunate by purchasing and donating books at the Red Readerhood corner during the Sale.

Other than books, visitors may also purchase the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale magnets, button badges and T-shirts at the merchandise corner.

Entrance to the sale is free.

Into its 10th year, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has left its mark in Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, Pakistan and recently, South Korea.

