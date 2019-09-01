Kaia Gerber: A look back at two successful years on the catwalk

Gerber also walked for Prada during the Men’s Ready-to-Wear week for Autumn-Winter 2019 on January 13, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 1 — In September 2017, at just 16, Kaia Gerber took her first steps on the catwalk at New York Fashion Week under the avid gaze of the fashion world; Raf Simons had invited Cindy Crawford's daughter to walk for Calvin Klein. From there Gerber was invited to walk at London, Milan, and Paris — and the rest is history.

Two years later, Kaia Gerber is a catwalk regular for the biggest fashion houses including Chanel, Fendi, Valentino, Versace, Saint Laurent, Marc Jacobs, Prada, and of course, Calvin Klein. It's quite a start for the young model, who will celebrate her 18th birthday on Wednesday.

Not content to star on the catwalks alone, Gerber has also taken on one ad campaign after another. In 2019 alone she has posed for Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent, Fendi, Jimmy Choo, and Marc Jacobs. The young American seems to be walking in the footsteps of her supermodel mother, an icon of the '90s. Here's a look back at Kaia Gerber's triumphs over the last two years. — AFP-Relaxnews